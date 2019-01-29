Mohamed Diame gives injury update after missing a month of Newcastle United's campaign

Mohamed Diame has spoken about the injury which has sidelined him at Newcastle United for the past month.

The midfielder limped out of the January 2 home defeat to Manchester City with a hip problem.

And Diame is not yet ready to put a timescale on his comeback.

"To be honest, I thought I could play the last game (against Cardiff City), so, for me, I'm trying to push as hard as possible to get back," said the 31-year-old.

"But it's a bone injury so it's tough. It's not easy to know. I've never had this before, so I don't really know when I'll be back."

Diame had been an ever-present up to the New Year.

"It's never nice to be injured," said Diame. "I want to be on the pitch, and, right now, I can't be, so I'm not very well. But hopefully I can get back soon.

"It's been tough, coming here and seeing everyone but not being able to go on to the pitch yet. It's something I like and love to do, so I'm not happy at the moment.

"But we're doing all we can do with the medical staff to get me back as soon as possible."