Mohamed Diame hints at contract impasse at Newcastle United

Mohamed Diame could leave Newcastle United in the summer – even if he triggers a contract extension.

Diame's three-year deal at St James's Park expires in the summer, but the midfielder's close to triggering a one-year contract extension.

However, the Gazette revealed last month that the 31-year-old favours a two-year extension, and the club's hierarchy may be unwilling to give him such a deal because of his age.

And Diame could yet leave Newcastle in the summer in search of a longer contract, despite being settled and happy at the club he joined in the summer of 2016.

"As I have said before, it will not be a problem because the club know my position," said the former Senegal international told BBC Radio Newcastle. “I'm focused on what this club needs to stay up – that's the most important thing."

Diame was a Premier League ever-present for United up to January, when he suffered groin and foot injuries.

Now fully fit, Diame is in contention to replace Sean Longstaff in Rafa Benitez's starting XI against Everton should the 21-year-old – who suffered a knee injury in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to West Ham United – be unavailable.

“I've been playing a lot this season, so it will not be a problem to find another team," said Diame, who came off the bench for the second half against his former club at the London Stadium.

“They (Newcastle) know I want to stay, but it’s not about me, it's about the club and what they want to do.

“I'm focused on the job of staying up, and there will be time in the summer to think about this.

“I'm happy at Newcastle. It was tough at the beginning, but I settled down. If I can stay, I will stay, but if I have to go, I will go.”