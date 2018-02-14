Mohamed Diame reveals why he had a ‘bad feeling’ before Newcastle took on Man United

Mohamed Diame says he had a “bad feeling” before Newcastle United took to the field against Manchester United – after seeing the club drop into the relegtation zone.

Diame and his team-mates beat Jose Mourinho’s side 1-0 at St James’s Park on Sunday.

And the result lifted the club, which had dropped into the bottom three before the game after Huddersfield Town beat Bournemouth 4-1, up to 13th place in the Premier League.

Diame and Jonjo Shelvey, his midfield partner, were outstanding against Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, who were both taken off by Jose Mourinho.

“It was the most important, maybe, because we knew the result of Huddersfield, so the pressure was on us before the game.

“It was a massive three points, to be honest, because we have two weeks without another game.

“Even without this (Huddersfield) result, we knew we had to do everything to win, but being in the bottom three before the game was a bad feeling, so this is what we had to do.”

The win was Newcastle’s first in the league on home turf in almost four months.

“We were dropping too many points here, and this can’t happen with all of these fans that are pushing us every single game,” said Diame, voted the club’s player of the month for January.

“It’s important to give them something back, and we did it.

“It gives us a lot of confidence. This was three points not a lot of people were expecting us to take.”

On the atmosphere at St James’s Park, 30-year-old Diame added: “It was crazy, it was a great feeling.

“I think everyone involved with this win needs to be happy now, get some rest and come back strong for Bournemouth.”

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, on loan from Sparta Prague, made a series of important saves on his debut.

“(He’s been) very good,” said Diame. “He was brilliant. He showed why Newcastle wanted to bring him here.”