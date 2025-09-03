Mohamed Salah hit out at a Liverpool fan account on social media following a post about Alexander Isak. | Getty Images

Mohamed Salah hits out at social media post commenting on Alexander Isak transfer from Newcastle United to Liverpool.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohamed Salah has hit out at a social media post about Liverpool’s transfer business following the signing of Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.

Isak joined Liverpool from Newcastle on deadline day for a Premier League record £130million fee, making the striker the third most expensive player of all time behind Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The transfer followed the £116million deal Liverpool agreed with Bayer Leverkusen for Florian Wirtz and £69million deal with Eintracht Frankfurt for Hugo Ekitike earlier in the transfer window.

A record-breaking transfer window for Liverpool

While Liverpool have spent heavily during the summer window on the signings of Wirtz and Isak in particular, they have also been strong sellers over the summer with several players leaving the club for significant fees.

The Reds sold Darwin Nunez to Al-Hilal for £46million and Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich for £60million while also agreeing a £35million package with Leverkusen for Jarell Quansah.

Liverpool also signed Jeremie Frimpong from Leverkusen, Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth, Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia and Giovanni Leoni from Parma as part of a £400million+ summer spend for the Premier League champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And after winning each of their opening three games of the new Premier League season while also strengthening their squad, Liverpool are tipped to claim back-to-back league titles for the first time in over 40 years.

But last season’s top scorer, Salah, has hit out at a Liverpool fan account for disrespecting some of the club’s departed players.

Mohamed Salah hits out at fan account’s Alexander Isak social media post

Liverpool fan account @AnfieldEdition posted a graphic showing the departed Nunez and Diaz along with new signings Wirtz and Isak and the caption: “Name a bigger upgrade in footballing history.”

The post sparked a reaction from Salah, who responded on X by stating: “How about we celebrate the great signings without disrespecting the PL champions?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diaz and Nunez both played a role in helping Liverpool win the Premier League last season. Diaz contributed with 13 goals for The Reds in the Premier League while Nunez found the net five times.

As such, Salah was quick to defend his former teammates while recognising the strong business Liverpool have done this summer.

Alexander Isak reacts to Liverpool transfer

Upon signing for Liverpool, Isak said: “I feel amazing. It’s been a long journey to get here. But I’m super-happy to be a part of this team, this club and everything it stands for. It’s something I’m proud of and I’m really looking forward to it.

“It’s mixed emotions – some relief but a lot of pride, happiness. I’m just happy it’s done and that I can get back to work. I’m looking forward to seeing my teammates and the fans, and getting back out there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked why he wanted to sign for Liverpool, Isak responded: “I think it’s a mixture of what the club is building, but what they’re building on top of what the club already is. The history of the club. Me getting the chance to be a part of this, I want to create history.

“I want to win trophies. That’s ultimately the biggest motivation for me and I feel like this is the perfect place for me to grow even further and to take my game to the next level and help the team as well.

“I feel like this is the next step for me in my career. I’m super-happy that I’ve been given this chance and I’m very motivated to do something well with it.”