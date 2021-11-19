Mouth of the Tyne Podcast! Eddie Howe's Newcastle United appointment discussed ahead of Brentford game
The Mouth of the Tyne Podcast is back with Eddie Howe’s appointment at Newcastle United top of the agenda.
Jordan Cronin is joined by fellow Shields Gazette writer Miles Starforth to discuss, at length, Howe’s arrival on Tyneside ahead of his first game against Brentford on Saturday.
You can listen via Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts and RadioPublic and follow us on Twitter @MouthOfTynePod.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor