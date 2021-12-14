Mouth of the Tyne Podcast: Leicester City reflection and Liverpool preview as Newcastle United come back down to earth
The Mouth of the Tyne Podcast returns as we discuss an eventful couple of weeks at Newcastle United.
Dominic Scurr is joined by fellow Shields Gazette writer Joe Buck to discuss recent events at St James’s Park, a disappointing away day at Leicester City and looking ahead to a brutal festive schedule.
You can listen via Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts and RadioPublic and follow us on Twitter @MouthOfTynePod.
