Mouth of the Tyne Podcast: Manchester United draw, Everton COVID postponement and a look ahead to Newcastle United's January transfer window
The Mouth of the Tyne podcast returns for its final outing of 2021 and there is plenty to discuss…
On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our Newcastle writers Dominic Scurr, Miles Starforth and Joe Buck discuss the fallout from Newcastle United’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United, the postponed match at Everton and look ahead to a crucial January transfer window.
Eddie Howe’s side remain 19th in the Premier League table following their draw with The Red Devils at St James’s Park on Monday night. They are two points adrift from safety but 17th placed Watford have two games in hand while Burnley in 18th have four.
A COVID-19 outbreak at the club along with fresh injuries to Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Ryan Fraser led to The Magpies’ trip to Goodison Park on Thursday being cancelled while the scheduled trip to Southampton on January 2 is in doubt.
You can listen via Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts and RadioPublic and follow us on Twitter @MouthOfTynePod.