Mouth of the Tyne Podcast! Newcastle United takeover and manager search discussed

Jordan Cronin is joined by fellow Shields Gazette writers Miles Starforth and Joe Buck to chat all-things Newcastle United.

By Jordan Cronin
Monday, 25th October 2021, 3:00 pm

In the first Mouth of the Tyne Podcast since the Saudi Arabian-backed takeover and Steve Bruce's departure was announced, the guys discuss:

The takeover and meeting Amanda Staveley, the Steve Bruce narrative in the national media, potential replacements, Graeme Jones and much, much more.

You can listen via Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts and RadioPublic and follow us on Twitter @MouthOfTynePod.

