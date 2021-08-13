Mouth of the Tyne Podcast - Our Newcastle United writers talk Joe Willock, transfers and West Ham United

Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

It’s been a busy week on Tyneside as Steve Bruce and his players prepare to host the Hammers at St James’s Park.

But a lot of work has also gone behind the scenes as well with Willock on the verge of joining from Arsenal on a permanent basis.

Our writers Miles Starforth and Jordan Cronin discuss Willock’s return, transfers – potential ins and outs – and preview the West Ham game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.