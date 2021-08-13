Mouth of the Tyne Podcast - Our Newcastle United writers talk Joe Willock, transfers and West Ham United
The Mouth of the Tyne Podcast is back – just in time for Newcastle United’s Premier League opener with West Ham AND Joe Willock’s return.
Friday, 13th August 2021, 3:00 pm
It’s been a busy week on Tyneside as Steve Bruce and his players prepare to host the Hammers at St James’s Park.
But a lot of work has also gone behind the scenes as well with Willock on the verge of joining from Arsenal on a permanent basis.
Our writers Miles Starforth and Jordan Cronin discuss Willock’s return, transfers – potential ins and outs – and preview the West Ham game.
Check out the latest edition here: Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts and RadioPublic.