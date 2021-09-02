Mouth of the Tyne Podcast - what's next for Steve Bruce and Newcastle United after transfer window disappointment?

Mouth of the Tyne Podcast.

Head coach Steve Bruce managed to secure just one summer signing with his top target Joe Willock arriving from Arsenal for £25million.

However, the 60-year-old is said to be frustrated by the club’s lack of transfer activity after seeing a late loan move for Hamza Choudhury of Leicester City fail on deadline day.

What’s next for Bruce and Newcastle? It’s all discussed on the latest installment on our podcast.

You can listen via Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts and RadioPublic.

