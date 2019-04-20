'Must be worth £20million!': Newcastle United fans hail star man after stunning Southampton display

Newcastle United registered a fine victory over Southampton thanks to Ayoze Perez's hat-trick - and supporters were quick to react.

The Spanish striker netted twice before the break and added a third late on in the 3-1 triumph, which moved Newcastle a step closer to mathematically securing Premier League football for next season.

And supporters were left gushing with praise for Perez after a stunning performance against the Saints.

Here's the best of their reaction from social media:

@HungLee said: "Got to get Rondon bought. Worth £16million. Otherwise, it's start again to try and find a striker who can play in the Premier League"

@MattyNUFCSmith added: "Hope Miggy and Schar get well soon! Was gutted they both came off injured!"

@TeamAndrew posted: "Couple of thoughts about the game. Soton first half were one of the worst teams we've played this year, second they huffed and puffed but rarely troubled. Deserved win. That was the poorest I've seen Rondon play, just couldn't get the better of their CBs. Perez was class"

@sldouglas88 commented: "Hat-trick Pérez! Must be worth £20mill+ this summer!?"

@michael_athbo tweeted: "Ayoze Perez can't be allowed to leave the club during the summer we'd be shooting ourselves in the foot"

@MagOSotP posted: "No harm no foul in the long run (we got the points) but even still Ward-Prowse should have been off"

@Jordnufcmorris added: "Brilliant result! @AyozePG outstanding again hopefully it’s not bad news on Schar and miggy"

@dnicholson93 said: "I’ve been one to criticise Perez in the past. But what a player he’s turning out to be. Absolutely crucial to our season, long may it continue"

@GlenLawton4 asked: "Can someone explain why Matt Ritchie is not getting a new contract ? Outstanding yet again #NUFC"

@Bristol_NUFC tweeted: "Perez fantastic, no doubt. But how there’s talk of Ritchie leaving #nufc is beyond me. Putting his head on the line like that optimised his commitment to the black and white"

@RoryPBull commented: "Probably one of the most criticised players for #NUFC getting a hatrick. Tell you what, he’s been wonderful ever since Almiron has been playing for Newcastle. Ashley you know what Rafas going to say, if you want his contract extended"