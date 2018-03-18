Nathan Harker put on standby to make 'dream' Newcastle debut

Nathan Harker could make his Newcastle United debut against Royal Antwerp.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper was called up from the development squad by Rafa Benitez for the club's training camp and friendly in Spain.

Karl Darlow

Benitez took three goalkeepers – Harker, Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow – to Algorfa.

Rob Elliot stayed behind on Tyneside to continue his rehabilitation from a back problem.

Darlow, however, has a slight problem with his shoulder and didn't play a full part in yesterday's training session, and it is unlikely that he will be risked against Antwerp tomorrow at the Pinatar Arena.

With the friendly to be played over three 45-minute periods, goalkeeping duties are likely to be shared by Dubravka and Harker.

Harker said: “I saw it as a great opportunity to come out here, train with the players and show that I can train with these group of players.

“Working with the first-team keepers and the outfield players just builds your confidence and experience.

"Hopefully, I can show what I can do. It would be a dream (to play).”