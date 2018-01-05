Nathan Jones reveals Luton's approach to their 'wonderful' FA Cup tie against Newcastle

Nathan Jones is relishing a "wonderful occasion" at St James's Park – but he's "realistic" about the outcome.

Jones' Luton Town take on Newcastle United in a third-round FA Cup tie tomorrow afternoon.

The League Two leaders – who will be backed by 7,500 fans – are full of confidence ahead of the game against Rafa Benitez's Premier League team.

“We’ll have realistic ambitions," said Jones. "I’m not going to sit here and say we’re going to beat a Premier League team. What we will do is we will be thoroughly prepared.

"We’re in good form ourselves, so we’ll go up there with no fear, but we’ll have an element of realism about it.

"We won’t go gung-ho. We won’t try and think we’re going to tear a Premier League side apart, because that’s not going to be the case.

"We have to respect the fact that they’re a Premier League side with internationals in their side, with a lot of good players, who won the Championship last year and to do that you have to be a fantastic side.

"They’re in varied form, if you like, without being disrespectful, or saying something that’s not true, but it will be a difficult tie, because of the proximity of where we are in the leagues.

“It will be a wonderful occasion in terms of pitting our wits against a Premier League outfit, and it’s the beauty of the cup (and) the romance of the cup.

"It’s about time we had a real romantic one, and it will be a fantastic occasion going up there.

"It’s a wonderful stadium, full of traditio,n and they're coming back to good times as well, so it’s a great tie for us."