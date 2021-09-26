'Needs to go before it's too late' - Newcastle United fans send message to Steve Bruce after Watford draw

The Magpies’ winless start to the Premier League campaign continued at Vicarage Road after they squandered a number of chances to claim all three points.

But despite the improved performance, United supporters are keeping up the intense pressure on Bruce.

More anti-Bruce chants were heard from the away end at Watford, and a similar feeling appeared to be shared on social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

Here are just some of the comments:

@NUFC360: #NUFC are 17th on GD after six matches. And we’ve had a fairly ok start in terms of opposition. Right now I don’t know how we’ll win a game.

@ChrisB_1977: Top and bottom of it is, Steve Bruce can't buy a win for #NUFC. He needs to go before it’s too late.

So when people are discussing our demands, reference his abysmal record.

@johnliddell1982: 7 wins in 36 games in all comps. 0 wins in 7 in all comps this season. 3 points from 18. #nufc

@tfalex1892: Should have won comfortably today against a team miles below PL level.

One of the better performances under Bruce (95 games in)…. still couldn’t win.

Can’t beat Leeds, Villa, Burnley, Watford. What happens if we can’t beat Wolves, who are we going to beat?

@HollyBlades05: Two points dropped, simply not good enough. I know it's only 6 games in but this is relegation form #NUFC.

@AddingRandomWit: Who does Steve Bruce actually plan on beating this season? #NUFC #BruceOut

@DekaD7: That game there was a prime (early day) Steve McClaren performance.

Look decent in parts but ultimately don’t get the win. We all know how that turned out. #NUFC

@ChipperfieldNot: Remember when Bruce said 'judge me on results?' Since these comments we have gone two wins In 21, seven wins in 35 games and now 0 wins 7.

So I am judging, you’re not good enough. Now go! #NUFC

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.