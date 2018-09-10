New book reveals untold story of Newcastle United legend Gary Speed

Gary Speed in action for Newcastle United against former club Leeds United
Family and friends of Newcastle United legend Gary Speed will publish a heartfelt book about his life and tragic death, later this month.

Gary Speed Unspoken: The Family’s Untold Story, will include "lengthy and emotional" chapters written by Speed's widow, Louise, and is expected to feature tales from his six-year spell at St James' Park, provided by sports writer John Richardson alongside interviews with Speed's parents, Roger and Carol.

And, in a sign of the enduring affection for ‘Speedo’ that exists among soccer fans everywhere, pre-publication orders have already propelled it into Amazon’s top 20 chart of best-selling football biographies.

Commenting about the book on Twitter, Richardson said: “A huge thank you for the positive reaction to Gary Speed Unspoken. It’s been a long time coming but hopefully it’s been worth the wait.

He added: "Speedo gone but certainly not forgotten. A huge thank you too for all the warm messages of support.”

Flintshire-born Speed joined the Magpies from Everton in 1998 and went on to become a real fans favourite on Tyneside, racking up more than 200 appearances until he departed for Bolton Wanderers in 2004.

Speed retired in 2010 at Sheffield United and had a brief spell in charge of the Blades before he made his first permanent managerial bow at Wales.

A father of two, he was found hanged at his home in Cheshire in 2011, aged 42.

His death prompted a huge outpouring of grief across the football world, where Newcastle paid tribute in a Premier League match vs Swansea City on December 17, 2011, displaying the Speed's number 11 shirt in the East Stand and singing Bread of Heaven prior to kick-off.

Gary Speed Unspoken: The Family’s Untold Story will be published on September 20 by Trinity Mirror Sport Media.