New book reveals untold story of Newcastle United legend Gary Speed

Family and friends of Newcastle United legend Gary Speed will publish a heartfelt book about his life and tragic death, later this month.

Gary Speed Unspoken: The Family’s Untold Story, will include "lengthy and emotional" chapters written by Speed's widow, Louise, and is expected to feature tales from his six-year spell at St James' Park, provided by sports writer John Richardson alongside interviews with Speed's parents, Roger and Carol.

And, in a sign of the enduring affection for ‘Speedo’ that exists among soccer fans everywhere, pre-publication orders have already propelled it into Amazon’s top 20 chart of best-selling football biographies.

Commenting about the book on Twitter, Richardson said: “A huge thank you for the positive reaction to Gary Speed Unspoken. It’s been a long time coming but hopefully it’s been worth the wait.

He added: "Speedo gone but certainly not forgotten. A huge thank you too for all the warm messages of support.”

Flintshire-born Speed joined the Magpies from Everton in 1998 and went on to become a real fans favourite on Tyneside, racking up more than 200 appearances until he departed for Bolton Wanderers in 2004.

Speed retired in 2010 at Sheffield United and had a brief spell in charge of the Blades before he made his first permanent managerial bow at Wales.

A father of two, he was found hanged at his home in Cheshire in 2011, aged 42.

His death prompted a huge outpouring of grief across the football world, where Newcastle paid tribute in a Premier League match vs Swansea City on December 17, 2011, displaying the Speed's number 11 shirt in the East Stand and singing Bread of Heaven prior to kick-off.

Gary Speed Unspoken: The Family’s Untold Story will be published on September 20 by Trinity Mirror Sport Media.