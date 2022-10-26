New headache for Newcastle United fans
Newcastle United fans are facing another travel headache after more rail strikes were confirmed.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members in Network Rail will strike on November 5, 7 and 9 in a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.
RMT members at a number of train operating companies will also take action on November 5.
United fans who travelled to games at Fulham and Brighton and Hove Albion this season saw their travel plans disrupted by strikes, and the latest industrial action from RMT members will impact supporters travelling to Southampton for United’s November 6 game at the St Mary’s Stadium. The club has sold it’s 3,200-seat allocation for the fixture.
The game kicks off at 2pm, and it’s not possible to get a train from Newcastle to Southampton on the day in time for the game. However, supporters who had planned to travel to the South Coast the day before will be affected by the strikes.