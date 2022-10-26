The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members in Network Rail will strike on November 5, 7 and 9 in a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

RMT members at a number of train operating companies will also take action on November 5.

Newcastle United fans celebrate a goal from Miguel Almiron at Craven Cottage this month.

United fans who travelled to games at Fulham and Brighton and Hove Albion this season saw their travel plans disrupted by strikes, and the latest industrial action from RMT members will impact supporters travelling to Southampton for United’s November 6 game at the St Mary’s Stadium. The club has sold it’s 3,200-seat allocation for the fixture.