New Newcastle United injury update on Allan Saint-Maximin ahead of Everton game

The 26-year-old got to work at the club’s Benton training ground on Monday ahead of the Premier League fixture, but he will not be involved, according to Howe.

“He’s back, he’s working hard to try and get fully fit,” said United’s head coach. “We’re pleased to have him back. It (the Everton game) is too early.”

Saint-Maximin had hit form before succumbing to injury. Speaking earlier this month, Howe said: “He was in a really good run of form before this injury, which is a real shame for him – and us. But he’s got to deal with it, he’s got to get right, and get his rhythm back quickly.”