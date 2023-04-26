News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
22 minutes ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
56 minutes ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
1 hour ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
1 hour ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
2 hours ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer

New Newcastle United injury update on Allan Saint-Maximin ahead of Everton game

Eddie Howe has issued an injury update on Allan Saint-Maximin ahead of Newcastle United’s visit to St James’ Park.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Saint-Maximin has been sidelined since the April 5 win over West Ham United with a hamstring problem. The winger visited France for treatment, but returned to Tyneside this week ahead of tomorrow night’s game against Everton.

Read More
Eddie Howe names big Newcastle United injury doubt for Everton – and key player ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 26-year-old got to work at the club’s Benton training ground on Monday ahead of the Premier League fixture, but he will not be involved, according to Howe.

Most Popular

“He’s back, he’s working hard to try and get fully fit,” said United’s head coach. “We’re pleased to have him back. It (the Everton game) is too early.”

Saint-Maximin had hit form before succumbing to injury. Speaking earlier this month, Howe said: “He was in a really good run of form before this injury, which is a real shame for him – and us. But he’s got to deal with it, he’s got to get right, and get his rhythm back quickly.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin is pushing to return from a hamstring injury.Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin is pushing to return from a hamstring injury.
Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin is pushing to return from a hamstring injury.
Related topics:Eddie HoweEvertonAllan Saint-MaximinWest Ham UnitedFrancePremier League