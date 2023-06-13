Yanbuba Minteh says his move to Newcastle nited is a dream come true.

The teenage forward yesterday joined the club from Odense in Denmark. Minteh will spent next season on loan at Feyenoord.

Minteh, 18, scored four goals last season after breaking into the club's first team.

United sporting director Dan Ashworth said in a statement: “We are very pleased to be bringing a player with Yankuba’s high potential to Newcastle United.

“He has done extremely well in his first full season in Denmark, and he has a promising career ahead of him.

“We look forward to working with him in this exciting phase of his development, and we’re excited to see how he performs at Feyenoord, a club that also has a strong development record of its own."

"'I'm so happy to have this opportunity," said Minteh. "Every player dreams of playing in such a big league.

"It comes on top of a fantastic year for me, where I started playing in the Under-19 League, and quickly came up and made my debut in the first team.

"It's been really cool to be here, and I have a whole lot I'd like to thank for making this possible."

'Emerging talent'

The arrival of Minteh follows the signing of Garang Kuol from A-League side Central Coast Mariners in January.

And Newcastle are looking for "emerging talent" across the world.

Kuol, 18, was loaned at Heart of Midlothian for for the second half of last season.