United's head coach was responding to a report which claimed that he was set to agree a new three-year deal at the club. Bruce said: “I honestly do not know where it came from – that was news to me.”

However, the The Times report that Bruce has three years left on his deal with the Premier League club – as his contract automatically “is automatically renewed and extended to its original length” every summer.

Steve Bruce.