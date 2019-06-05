New takeover company with a telling name gets Newcastle United fans talking

A new company has been formed – and it’s got Newcastle United fans talking.

A supporter spotted that Monochrome Acquisition Limited had today been incorporated and registered at Companies House – and the only two directors are Sheikh Khaled and Midhat Kidwai, the managing director of the Bin Zayed Group.

The group last week claimed that “terms had been agreed” on a takeover of Newcastle.

The new company, whose name means black and white, is registered at the address of a law firm which has previously advised United, which was put up for sale by owner Mike Ashley in the October 2017.

And supporters have speculated that the new firm will be used as a vehicle for the proposed takeover.

Newcastle have made no comment on the sale process since news of the Bin Zayed Group’s interest emerged late last month.