Newcastle ace Sean Longstaff set to battle Liverpool and Manchester United stars for award

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has been nominated for the Premier League's player of the month award.

The midfielder has enjoyed a memorable start to 2019, having secured his place in Rafa Benitez's starting line-up following a string of fine performances.

Longstaff's latest appearance saw him net his first Premier League goal for the club during the 2-0 win over Burnley, while an England under-21 call-up is also reportedly on the cards.

And now the 21-year-old has been nominated for the Premier League's player of the month award for February, having featured in all four of Newcastle's games during the month.

Longstaff will battle Sergio Agüero (Manchester City), Sadio Mané and Virgil van Dijk (both Liverpool), Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw (both Manchester United), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) and Ashley Barnes (Burnley).

Voting for the award opens at 2pm today (March 1), and supporters can vote HERE.

The winner of the award will be announced on Friday, March 8.