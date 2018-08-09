Newcastle agree £6million Federico Fernandez fee with Swansea

Newcastle United will clinch the signing of Federico Fernandez before the summer transfer window shuts.

The Argentinian defender has been a long-standing target for Rafa Benitez as he looks to add some defensive resolve to his squad.

Federico Fernandez

Swansea were understood to be holding out for £10million for the international, as they look to cut their costs after relegation to the Championship.

But the two clubs have agreed a £6million fee for the centre-half, who is set to undergo a medical at Newcastle.

Fernandez is well-known to Benitez, having played under the manager at Napoli when they on the Copa Italia.

If the deal can be pushed through, it would be a major boost to the Toon boss who has seen Florian Lejeune ruled out for the majority of the season with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Benitez had been looking at signing Barcelona defender Marlon as well, but that deal now looks dead.