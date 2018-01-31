Newcastle 'agree loan deal' for Leicester's Islam Slimani

Newcastle United have reportedly agreed a loan deal for Islam Slimani.

The club had been pushing to take the Leicester City striker on loan on deadline day.

And Sky Sports claim Newcastle have now agreed a loan deal for the 29-year-old, was made available for transfer by Leicester.

West Ham United had also been interested in signing Slimani, signed from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2016 for £28million.

If the deal goes through, Aleksandar Mitrovic will be allowed to join former club Anderlecht on loan until the end of the season.