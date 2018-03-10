Newcastle aim cheeky dig at Sunderland on Twitter over planned closure of Stadium of Light's top tier

Newcastle United have poked fun at Sunderland over plans to close the Stadium of Light's top tier.

The Championship club plans to shut the Premier Concourse next season.

Sunderland want as many fans as possible in the lower bowl to boost the atmosphere at the stadium.

The club's average attendance of 27,692 is the fourth-highest in English football's second tier.

Newcastle had a veiled dig at Sunderland plans on Twitter ahead of this afternoon's Premier League home game against Southampton.

The Stadium of Light

United pointed out that they will have "every tier open" at St James's Park in their cheeky tweet.

The club tweeted: "It's already a sell-out today, and now our next home match against @htafcdotcom has sold out a full THREE WEEKS in advance! We'll have every tier open."

Newcastle averaged 51,106 in the Championship during their title-winning campaign last season.