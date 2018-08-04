Newcastle and West Brom 'revive' swap deal for Salomon Rondon and Dwight Gayle

Newcastle United and West Brom are back in talks over loan swap of strikers Salomon Rondon and Dwight Gayle.

Talks broke down between the two clubs earlier this week.

And Rondon's £16.5million release clause in his contract at The Hawthorns has reportedly expired.

Asked by the Gazette about Gayle's future at the club after Wednesday night's 4-0 defeat to Braga, manager Rafa Benitez said: "It seems that Dwight will stay."

However, the Daily Mail report that the proposed deal could be "revived" ahead of the August 9 transfer deadline.

Gayle is understood to have been reluctant to drop down into the Championship after helping Newcastle get out of the division the season before last.

The 27-year-old, an unused substitute against Porto last week, could feature against Augsburg at St James's Park this afternoon.