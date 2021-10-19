Newcastle United’s last game of the Mike Ashley-era came at Molineux where Steve Bruce’s side slipped to a 2-1 defeat.

Their opposition that day were led by Conor Coady and the Wolves captain, who featured on talkSport today, was asked about the story that has dominated English football for the past fortnight – the Newcastle United takeover.

“I think it has got everybody talking hasn’t it? It has got everybody talking and everybody is speaking about it." Coady told talkSport.

Wolves captain Conor Coady

"Listen, we’re all football fans first and foremost, we were football fans before being football players and we see and read everything in the press.

"Newcastle are an absolutely incredible football club, a huge football club and you feel that when you go up and play there.

"You see the things that have been happening there over the last few weeks and that is brilliant for them but it’s going to make it tough to go up there and play them now isn’t it?”

Whilst relegation fears dominate talk on Tyneside, it is believed that should the club survive the drop this campaign, then they can slowly begin to progress and push further up the league table and threaten the established ‘top-six’.

Naturally, if this becomes a reality, then competition in the league will increase greatly, however, Coady doesn’t believe that is neccessarily a bad thing and is relishing the prospect of the division becoming ‘even harder’:

"I think you welcome the Premier League becoming bigger and better, I think that’s what the Premier League has always become and what the Premier League is really, it’s an incredible league and I think that’s what we all know.

"In terms of people coming to the league, as long as it’s done right for Newcastle United that’s what they want.

"For us looking into it, it’s an interesting read and it’s interesting looking in from the outside and see what is going on there.

"But like I say, it’s going to make it a lot harder and make the division even harder but I think it’s something to look forward to, to be honest.”

