Newcastle, Arsenal and Tottenham handed boost in pursuit of £25m target - report

Newcastle United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of key target Miguel Almiron.

The Magpies have been heavily linked with the Atlanta United attacker in recent weeks as Rafa Benitez looks to strengthen his options in the winter window.

Arsenal and Tottenham are also thought to be keen on a move for the Paraguayan, with the MLS side valuing the playmaker at around the £25million mark.

Almiron's agent, Daniel Campos, was spotted at St James's Park in recent weeks and has now shed more light on his client's current circumstances.

READ: Newcastle scouts observe Spain and Bosnia as January window approaches

In an interview with podcast Low Limit Futbol, Campos confirmed that Almiron was likely to move in January in what is a boost to those clubs pursuing him.

However, he also confirmed that only club has made an enquiry and that, as of yet, there have been no concrete bids for the 24-year-old.

Interest, though, seems to be hotting up in a man who has netted 21 goals in 62 appearances for Atlanta.

“At the moment, there is no formal offer," said Campos.

MORE: Rafa Benitez left with unwelcome problem

"There is just an inquiry, the president of Atlanta is also informing & there is still an intention. Other clubs in Spain & Italy are interested but there is a lot that needs to happen.

“Sincerely we don’t see anything advanced as we haven’t approached the opening of the transfer window (January 2019), but if you ask me, there is a high chance he will go.

"The intention is there, but before any transfer can be made, especially one of a high cost, a lot have to happen which has happened yet. But there is primary interest from clubs who have inquired about him.”