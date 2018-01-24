Newcastle bid for Nicolai Jorgensen turned down

Newcastle United have had a £12million bid for Nicolai Jorgensen turned down, according to reports in Holland.

The 21-year-old lifted the Dutch title with Feyenoord last year.

Jorgensen scored 21 goals last term, and the Denmark international has netted times in the Eredivisie so far this season.

READ MORE: Brighton table bid for Newcastle's Aleksandar Mitrovic

United have reportedly had their offer rejected by Feyenoord, who value Jorgensen, signed 18 months ago from FC Copenhagen, at £20million.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez wants to sign a striker in this month's transfer window.

Kenedy

The club yesterday signed Chelsea winger Kenedy on a half-season loan.

Kenedy said: “I’ve come to help the team, to give everything on the pitch, to give my maximum.

“I’ll give everything to the club, for my team-mates, for the coach, to help Newcastle achieve their objectives for the season.

“I hope everything is going to be all right. I’ve come to show my ability, my creativity, and I think I can help this squad.”