Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez explains how Burnley will be different to Bournemouth and discusses international break

Newcastle manager Rafa is expecting a different test from Burnley on Monday night, following his side's victory over Bournemouth last time out.

The Magpies recorded their second win of the season over Eddie Howe's side at St James's Park on November 10, before last weekend's international break.

That result moved the Magpies upto 14th in the Premier League, but there is a danger the two week gap could disrupt the momentum ahead of the trip to Turf Moor.

However, after his side went 10 league games without a win at the start of the campaign, Benitez insists training levels have remained consistent throughout the season.

“Sometimes when you are doing well the break can be bad timing, and injuries can help you recover at other times," said Benitez.

"But it is a long distance race, we have been walking, then running and now hopefully we can sprint."

“More than confidence it is the better mood because we were training well without winning, every time I did a press conference I was saying that but not winning.

"The players are happier, it would be easier to send the message across when we are winning."

Despite Burnley's difficult start to the season, Benitez won't be taking the game lightly.

Sean Dyche's side sit 16th in the table, but recorded a 1-0 win over the Magpies in the corresponding fixture last season - before finishing seventh.

“Burnley are quite strong at home even if they have lost against some of the best teams in the Premier League," added Benitez.

"It will be a tough game no matter how we are doing or they are. They will try to get three points against us because we are close in the table.

"The difference is not too big in the Premier League at the bottom of the table, you have to try to get three points.

“It will be totally different to Bournemouth. They look for possession, have pace ability and very dynamic, Burnley are more physically stronger, it will be tough. The way they play at home and have played against us shows it will be tough.

“Because this league is quite special with the tops sides, there are three teams who have not lost a game, so you have a bad run like us, some difficult games, you lose confidence and it can be even worse. Maybe Burnley has this problem and we can start well at Burnley."

By the time Benitez's men face the Clarets, 16 days will have passed since their last fixture.

Even so, the Newcastle boss has been in similar situations before and doesn't want to make any excuses.

“I have had the experience of managers asking me about how to deal with Europa league or Champions League, when you have to come back sometimes late," said Benitez.

"It can be difficult but once you have played a couple of games you get used to it and I don’t think you can use that as an excuse.

"You have to carry on with that as normal business. Maybe they have had a run of difficult games which is difficult for confidence."