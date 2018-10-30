Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez 'increasing' odds to be sacked - according to Premier League sack race

Bookmakers are witnessing an increase in the amount of bets being placed on Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez in the Premier League sack race.

That's according to odds released by OddsMonkey - who have identified Benitez as the fourth favourite to next be sacked.

Newcastle, enduring their worst start to the season since 1898, sit 19th in the league table with just three points to their name - all coming in 0-0 draws at Cardiff City, Crystal Palace and Southampton.

READ MORE: £16.2m deals and dodged bullets: What happened to these Newcastle United summer transfer links

However, with rumours circulating last week that owner Mike Ashley was eyeing a potential move for Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, reports stated the Magpies were fully behind Benitez.

Nevertheless, Benitez's 7/1 shot has enticed more punters to bet on him to become the first top-flight manager to be axed.

Fulham's Slavisa Jokanovic has become the new favourite in the sack race with his odds shortening to 2/1.

READ MORE: How big are Newcastle United? Here's how they rank among the rest of the Premier League

Manchester United's Jose Mourinho remains at 3/1 while Southampton's Mark Hughes is a 6/1 punt.

“It has been a number of years since we went this long into a season without a Premier League manager being axed," said OddsMonkey spokesman Peter Watton.

“We have seen a number of names heading the race with Jose Mourinho being favourite for a number of weeks, but now it is Slavisa Jokanovic who is at the head of the market.

READ MORE: Arsenal eyeing £8m defender after Newcastle fail to seal deal - reports

“Jokanovic is now as short as 2/1 – despite the fact he has received the backing from owner Shahid Khan at the weekend.

“Money has been pouring in for Jokanovic, but we are seeing money coming for the likes of Southampton boss Mark Hughes and Rafa Benitez at Newcastle, and they look decent value at around 6/1 and 7/1 respectively.”

Selected odds on Premier League sack race:

Slavisa Jokanovic – 2/1

Jose Mourinho – 3/1

Mark Hughes – 6/1

Rafa Benitez – 7/1

Neil Warnock – 8/1

Claude Puel – 9/1

David Wagner – 16/1

Roy Hodgson – 16/1

Mauricio Pochettino – 25/1

Manuel Pellegrini – 25/1

Sean Dyche – 25/1

Javi Gracia – 33/1

Marco Silva – 40/1

Chris Hughton – 40/1

Nuno Espirito Santo – 40/1

Unai Emery – 50/1

Eddie Howe – 50/1

Maurizio Sarri – 66/1

Jurgen Klopp – 100/1

Pep Guardiola – 100/