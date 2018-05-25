Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez reveals his verdict on Liverpool as they prepare to face Real Madrid in Champions League Final

Rafa Benitez has revealed his thoughts ahead of Liverpool's Champions League final.

The Newcastle United manager knows plenty about the main event in European football, having twice led Liverpool to the final.

And the Spaniard believes the Reds will be able to handle the pressure ahead of their clash with another one of his former clubs - Real Madrid.

While the Spanish side certainly have the experience of big games, Benitez believes that the Merseysiders' energy and enthusiasm could help them over the line.

"I've said before, Real Madrid has the experience and the quality to match them but Liverpool can do it, he said.

"They have the intensity and the quality, the passion, the desire.

"But sometimes these kinds of games it's just one mistake and then you pay for that. And it's how do you manage this pressure.

"Real Madrid have been managing this kind of pressure for a while and Liverpool are in a new situation but, at the same time, they have the energy, the passion, the desire. Tell me the difference?

"The timing of when you can score. Can they maintain the intensity.Yes. Can the other side mange the intensity of Liverpool. Yes. So I think it's a fine balance."