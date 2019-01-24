Newcastle clinch loan deal for defender – report

Newcastle United have clinched a loan deal for Jordan Lukaku, according to a report.

Sky Italy report Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that the Lazio defender is on his way to St James's Park for the second half of the season.

United manager Rafa Benitez has been waiting on a transfer breakthrough.

With owner Mike Ashley reluctant to sanction any big-money deals – and the club unable to sign any more players on domestic loans – the focus had turned towards overseas loans.

Lukaku, brother of Manchester United striker Romelu