Newcastle close in on loan deal

Newcastle United are understood to be in talks with Benfica over a loan for Andreas Samaris.

Samaris has only played four times for his club this season and is available in this month's transfer window.

Injuries to Mohamed Diame, Jonjo Shelvey and Ki Sung-yueng have decimated Rafa Benitez's midfield options at relegation-threatened United.

Isaac Hayden also wants to leave the club for family reasons before Thursday night's transfer deadline.

Samaris, previously linked with Newcastle, has been capped 33 times by Greece.

Meanwhile, Benitez also hopes to sign Monaco left-back Antonio Barreca before the transfer window closes.