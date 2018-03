Newcastle United will take on Royal Antwerp in a friendly in Spain.

The club today confirmed that it will play the Belgian club at the 3,500-capacity Pinatar Arena, near Murcia, on Sunday, March 18 (12noon kick-off).

Rafa Benitez was keen to give his players a game during a 21-day gap in their Premier League fixture list.

Admission for adults is 5 Euros, while children will be admitted free of charge.