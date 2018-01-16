Newcastle consider loan move for Premier League defender

Newcastle United are considering a loan move for Crystal Palace’s Pape Souare – as they wait on an answer from Chelsea over Kenedy.

The club is scouring the loan market this month.

Benitez, involved in a stand-off with owner Mike Ashley over his transfer budget, is able to sign two Premier League players on loan.

There have been discussions between Newcastle and Chelsea over a move for Kenedy, who had also been a target last summer.

However, there is also interest in Kenedy from a number of other clubs.

Locomotiv Moscow have been linked with the 21-year-old, whose short-term future, ultimately, could be decided by Roman Abramovich, the club’s Russian owner.

Kenedy could even stay at Stamford Bridge if the club fails to sign a left-sided player in this month’s transfer window.

Benitez is also looking for a goalkeeper, a striker, a left-back and a No 10.

Palace are prepared to loan out Souare for the rest of the season.

Souare missed 12 months after suffering a broken jaw and thighbone in a horrific car accident.

Now fully fit, the Senegal international, 27, is keen to be playing regularly ahead of the summer’s World Cup finals in Russia.

Meanwhile, United have failed in a loan move for Sparta Prague goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Benitez is keen to sign an experienced goalkeeper in this month’s transfer window.

And the club is understood to have approached Sparta about taking Dubravka on loan for the rest of the season.

The 29-year-old played for Slovakia against England in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley earlier in the campaign.

Benitez felt Dubravka could compete with No 1 Rob Elliot and Karl Darlow and allow him to loan out 20-year-old Freddie Woodman for first-team experience.

However, Sparta rejected the approach and Newcastle, also linked with Pepe Reina, will have to look elsewhere.