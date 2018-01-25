Newcastle consider next move after failing in striker bid

Newcastle United are considering making an improved offer for Nicolai Jorgensen.

The club has had a £12million bid for the Feyenoord striker turned down.

Jorgensen is rated in the £20million-bracket by the Dutch club.

The Eredivisie champions, however, could accept a lower offer for the 27-year-old, who was signed from FC Copenhagen 18 months ago.

Feyenoord this week re-signed striker Robin van Persie on an 18-month deal.

Denmark international Jorgensen – who scored 21 goals last season – emerged as Newcastle’s preferred target on Tuesday after winger Kenedy completed his loan move from Chelsea.

United also have an interest in Liverpool’s Danny Ings and Leicester City’s Islam Slimani.

Ings is reluctant to leave Anfield on loan, while Slimani also has a price tag of around £20million, though Leicester could be prepared to farm him out for the rest of the season.

Brighton and Hove Albion, meanwhile, have had a bid for Aleksandar Mitrovic turned down by Newcastle, who rate the striker in the £15million-bracket.

United manager Rafa Benitez is reluctant to do business with a Premier League rival, though the club could yet be persuaded to part with the Serbia international, who wants to play regularly ahead of the World Cup finals.

Mitrovic admitted late last year that he was becoming frustrated with a lack of first-team opportunities.

Brighton, level on points with 15th-placed Newcastle, reportedly offered just £8million for Mitrovic, who hasn’t played for the club for more than a month.

Mitrovic has recovered from the back problem which saw him sidelined over the festive period.

The 23-year-old, left out of the squad for the club’s Premier League fixture against Manchester City, could be included in Benitez’s squad for Sunday’s fourth-round FA Cup tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

United have taken a 3,000-ticket allocation for the game.