Newcastle considered £21m bid, Manchester United plan spending spree, Liverpool star snubbed £22m move plus updates on Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Everton - Premier League rumours

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United were prepared to pay up to £21m to sign Juventus defender Rogerio in January. (Tuttosport)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is planning a big summer spending spree - wanting as many as five new signings. (Daily Telegraph)

One of those could be Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, who is also being tracked by Manchester City. (ESPN)

It also believed the Red Devils have made an enquire for Real Madrid defender Rapheal Varane alongside Paris Saint Germain. (Independent)

Liverpool have placed a £198m price-tag on forward Sadio Mane following interest from Real Madrid. (OK Diario)

Divock Origi snubbed the opportunity to join Wolves for £22million plus add-ons last summer. (Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea loanee Mateo Kovacic would rather stay at Stamford Bridge than return to Real Madrid at the end of the term. (Goal)

Arsenal have been interviewing for their technical director role, with former winger Marc Overmars -Marseille's Andoni Zubizaretta among the candidates. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to up their efforts to sign Cottagers winger Ryan Sessegnon, who is rated at £50m. (Daily Mirror)

AFC Bournemouth have hit a stumbling block in talks to extend Ryan Fraser's contract, who is being tracked by Arsenal. (The Sun)

Everton are braced for more interest in Idrissa Gueye this summer. He handed in a transfer request in January following interest from PSG. (Liverpool Echo)

Fulham attacker Andre Schurrle will be sent back to Borussia Dortmund, just one year into his two-year loan move. (The Sun