Newcastle could approach French boss, Liverpool eye shock £70m deal, Manchester United chase England trio plus updates on Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham - Premier League rumours

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has identified Lyon manager Bruno Genesio as Rafa Benitez's replacement. (RMC Sport)

Meanwhile, Benitez has called on an agency to help him find a job in the French top flight. (L'Equipe)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, linked with Real Madrid, wants £500,000-a-week to remain at Old Trafford. (The Sun)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants more British players at Man United with Declan Rice, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jadon Sancho all targets. (The Times)

Everton forward could be in line for a shock £70million move to Merseyside neighbours Liverpool. (Esporte via ESPN)

Arsenal turned down the chance to sign Liverpool forward Sadio Mane in 2012 - according to Mady Toure, president of the Generation Foot Academy. (Daily Express)

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser admits he is flattered to be linked with a move to Arsenal. (Sky Sports)

Leicester City loanee Youri Tielemans hopes to remain at the King Power Stadium beyond the end of the season. (Sky Sports News)

Southampton have beaten the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United to the signature of Birmingham City forward Romello Mitchell. (Birmingham Live)

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock is considering leaving the club - even if they avoid relegation from the Premier League. (The Sun)

Fulham are resigned to losing Ryan Sessegnon after their relegation with Tottenham Hotspur interested. (London Evening Standard)