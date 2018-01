Jamie Sterry has joined Crewe Alexandra on loan until the end of the season.

The Newcastle United defender was made available for loan by Rafa Benitez earlier this month.

And the 22-year-old has joined his club-mate Dan Barlaser at Gresty Road.

Sterry – who spent the first half of last season on loan at Coventry City – has made five first-team appearances for Newcastle.

The right-back played in United's Checkatrade Trophy win over Crewe early this season.