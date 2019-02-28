Newcastle defender suffers injury

Achraf Lazaar is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury on his second appearance for Sheffield Wednesday.

Lazaar and Newcastle United team-mate Rolando Aarons joined the Championship club on loan last month.

The pair had been told to find new clubs by manager Rafa Benitez.

Lazaar impressed on his debut against Swansea City on Saturday – but suffered a hamstring injury against Brentford three days later.

The left-back limped off at Hillsborough just 36 minutes into Tuesday night's game, which Wednesday won 2-0.

And Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has blamed himself for the injury to the 27-year-old, who joined United in the summer of 2016 from Palermo.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, Bruce said: "Well, I think that's what my big mistake was (playing Lazaar).

"He hasn't played for such a long time, and that's what we mean for all of the supporters going back. I was worried, because physically it took that much out of him on Saturday, and if Foxy (Morgan Fox) had have been fit, I might have been swayed to just come away from it.

"But he had such a good debut, he was beaming yesterday, and I took the chance with him. In hindsight, it looks a nasty one so we'll see how he is."

Lazaar – who spent last season on loan at Benevento – has only made 10 appearances for Newcastle in the past two and a half years.

Bruce added: "He's had a tough time, the kid. There's nothing worse than not playing or (being) injured as a footballer, and unfortunately he's going to be missing for a few weeks, that's for sure."

Lazaar has posted a message on Instagram thanking fans, team-mates and the club's staff for their support. The Morroco international added that he would be "back soon".