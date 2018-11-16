Newcastle drawn against League Two club in Checkatrade Trophy knockout stages

Newcastle United will take on the Football League's basement club in the Checkatrade Trophy.

The draw for the second round of the competition was made this afternoon by Leon Britton and Steve Claridge.

And United have been paired with Macclesfield Town.

The League Two club is propping up the EFL, having won just one game all season.

Macclesfield parted company with manager Mark Yates last month.

The two clubs have never faced each other before.

Newcastle's Under-21s had already secured a home tie after winning all three of their group games.

Ben Dawson's side progressed to the second round as group winners after beating Grimsby Town 3-2 on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Callum Roberts, Elias Sorensen and Matty Longstaff.

The tie will be played in the week beginning December 3.