Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Sarr on Magpies radar

Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham are all reportedly interested in signing Chelsea defender Malang Sarr on loan this month.Sarr, 22, has found regular game-time at Stamford Bridge hard to come by this season, however, he recently played the full ninety minutes of their clash with Manchester City at the weekend, as well as featuring in both legs of their Carabao Cup semi-final with Tottenham Hotspur.

Whilst Sarr is believed to be open to a potential loan exit from Chelsea this month, the Blues are reluctant to see the defender leave.

Leicester City are another side that also reportedly hold an interest in the defender - according to Foot Mercato in France.

Barcelona to sell winger

Ousmane Demebele has reportedly been told that ‘he has to leave immediately’ after failure to agree a new contract at the Camp Nou.

Newcastle and Manchester United target Ousmane Dembele playing for Barcelona (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Dembele’s current deal at Barcelona expires in the summer and the two parties have reportedly failed to come to an agreement in the last set of negotiations.

Not wanting to lose the Frenchman on a free in the summer, Barcelona are reportedly willing to let the winger leave in January.

Newcastle and Manchester United have been credited with the most serious interest in the former Borussia Dortmund man and current Barca manager Xavi has had his say on the matter, claiming that if the winger does not sign a new deal, then he is free to leave the club:

“We can’t wait for Ousmane. [Either he] renews the contract or a solution to sell him must be found immediately. I don’t consider sending him to stands. He says he wants to stay but then he doesn’t sign.

“The message is clear. Ousmane Dembele has to sign a new contract or we find a way to sell him in January. No other way.”

Bakker bid

The Mail are reporting that Newcastle have submitted a bid of £14.5m for Bayer Leverkusen’s Mitchel Bakker.

The Dutch left-back only moved to Germany in the summer, however, his club are reportedly interested in a deal for the left-back, knowing that a move would likely net them a healthy profit on the player.

