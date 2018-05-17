Newcastle eye centre half signing, Rooney move stalling; Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea also in the news

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Swansea City centre back Alfie Mawson.

The Daily Mail reports that a number of Premier League clubs - including Newcastle - are eyeing the centre back after Swansea's relegation from the Premier League.

Tottenham, West Ham, Everton and Leicester are also credited with an interest in the 24-year-old, with Swansea willing to sell providing their valuations are met.

He was previously linked with Sunderland before he sealed his switch to Swansea in 2016.

There is likely to be an exodus of players from the Liberty Stadium this summer with former Sunderland loanee Ki Sung-Yueng already announcing his departure after his contract expired.

Mawson made 44 appearances for Swansea this season and, having found himself on the verge of the England squad, is keen to remain in the Premier League.

However, the Guardian report that the Welsh side have slapped a £20million valuation on the defender which could scupper a potential move to Tyneside.

Sunderland are still yet to dive into the transfer market, as they await further news on Stewart Donald's takeover as the EFL approval process continues.

Here's the rest of the news hitting the headlines today:

Manchester United are willing to part Matteo Darmian in order to bring Juventus' Alex Sandro to Old Trafford, in a deal worth £43.7million (Le Stampa)

Wayne Rooney's move to DC United could be off, with the former England captain wanting to meet Everton's new manager before he makes a decision on his future (Sun)

Newly-promoted Wolves are battling it out with Monaco for the £33million signing of AC Milan striker Andre Silva (Sky Sports in Italy)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola looks set to make only two signings this summer (Express)

Arsenal are interested in signing West Brom defender Jonny Evans after the Baggies' relegation to the Championship (Mirror)

Celtic defender Kieren Tierney admits he is flattered by interest from Atletico Madrid, but insisted he could stay at the Hoops for the rest of his career (Herald)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino will commit his future to Spurs for one more season despite interest from Chelsea (Sun)