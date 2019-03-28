Newcastle eye in-form striker, Manchester United offered double deal, Liverpool want £12m transfer plus updates on Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City - Premier League rumours

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United are interested in Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata, who worked with Rafa Benitez at Napoli. (Chronicle Live)

Manchester United have added West Ham's Declan Rice and Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka to their list of summer targets. (The Sun)

Barcelona are open to offering Philippe Coutinho or Malcom in a bid to lure the Red Devils into selling forward Marcus Rashford. (Mundo Deportivo)

Liverpool will demand more than £12m for winger Ryan Kent, who is wanted by Rangers on a permanent basis. (Liverpool Echo)

Reds defender Dejan Lovren has emerged as a shock summer target for Serie A trio Roma, Napoli and AC Milan. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea could listen to offers in excess of £43m winger Callum Hudson-Odoi after turning down a £35m bid from Bayern Munich in January. (Sport Bild)

Hudson-Odoi wants to leave the Blues at the earliest opportunity with Barcelona and Manchester United waiting in the wings. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal target Ander Herrera, who is out of contract this summer, is likely to sign a new deal with Manchester United. (Metro)

Manchester City have been alerted by the form of Swansea City winger Dan James and are monitoring the Welshman's progress. (The Sun)

Leicester City are among several European clubs monitoring Chelsea forward Daishawn Redan. (Bild)

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brighton and Hove Albion and Norwich City are casting an eye over Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe. (The Sun)