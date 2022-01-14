Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Diego Carlos progress

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle United are making progress towards their purchase of Sevilla defender Diego Carlos.

Liverpool's Nat Phillips has been valued at £15m amid Newcastle United interest (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Kaveh Solhekol provided the positive updates and believes that the player is interested in a move to Tyneside:

“Diego Carlos’ potential transfer to Newcastle is moving in a positive direction,” Solhekol said. “It is not done, but positive.

“He is a top, top quality centre-back. He’s been very impressive at Sevilla and people were talking about whether he would want to go from Sevilla to a club that are in the relegation zone in the Premier League.?

“But I think the player himself is open to coming to Newcastle. I think he would definitely want to move and it looks like some progress is being made.”

Magpies pushing for Phillips

The signing of Chris Wood means that Newcastle have strengthened their attacking options.

Now, attention in the transfer market, for the side that have the second-worst defensive record in the Premier League, will likely turn to reinforcements at that end of the pitch.

Liverpool’s Nat Phillips is reportedly one defender on Newcastle’s radar, with a reported price tag of £15m being placed on the centre-back, according to iNews.

After featuring regularly last season due to injuries ahead of him, Phillips, 24, has played just four times for Liverpool this season and is yet to feature in the Premier League.

Burnley turn to former Toon striker

Could Burnley be eyeing a move for Andy Carroll as a short-term replacement for Chris Wood?

The Mail are reporting that the Clarets could swoop to sign Carroll on a free-transfer with his contract at Reading reportedly expiring this month.

After being released by Newcastle, Carroll dropped down a division to join The Royals in a bid to improve his fitness.

Having played fairly regularly this season for Reading, Carroll could be an option for Burnley and may act as a like-for-like replacement for the departing Wood.

Newcastle will travel to Turf Moor on the final weekend of the season.

