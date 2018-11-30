Newcastle eye move for seven-goal attacker, Juventus join race for Liverpool target, Arsenal and Tottenham 'lead' race for midfielder, Chelsea, Manchester United - Premier League rumours

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United are said to be weighting up a move for Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley, however will face initial competition from Watford, Cardiff City and West Brom. (Various)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea will wait to see if Jose Mourinho will be in charge at Old Trafford next season before he agrees to a new deal beyond 2020. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal and Tottenham are leading the chase to sign Hoffenheim Nadiem Amiri, despite the 22-year-old having not played this season through injury. (Bild via Sun)

Juventus will turn their attentions to Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot if Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey decides not to turn down the Serie A side. (The Sun)

West Ham United will only offer Samir Nasri a six-month contract if he proves his fitness. (Daily Mirror)

Former AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli says the club tried to sign Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo. (Sportitalia)

AC Milan have opened talks with Chelsea to sign midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who has made just three Premier League appearances so far. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United are opening to selling Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly in January while Manchester City are favourites to sign 17-year-old Benfica midfielder Tiago Dantas. (Record - via Manchester Evening News)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has told fans not to expect an influx of signings in January, despite the club sitting just one-point above the drop zone. (Lancashire Telegraph)