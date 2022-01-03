Here is all the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park:

Pundit’s warning over Aubameyang signing

According to the Mirror, Newcastle United have been in contact with Arsenal over the potential signing of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Gabriel Barbosa of Flamengo (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

The 32-year-old has fallen out of favour at the Emirates and was stripped of the captaincy by Mikel Arteta last month.

Ex-Aston Villa and Chelsea man Tony Cascarino believes that although Aubameyang has quality, he is not someone that Newcastle should be targeting this month:

"He's someone who is not in the Arsenal first-team, let’s get that right," Cascarino told talkSport.

"Do you want a player who is going to show commitment, running, doing all the ugly stuff in the game that you’re going to need to survive? Does he do that very well? I’d say that’s the worst part of his game.

"Is he a quality footballer that can turn a game in a moment? At his best, yes. But when has he last done that regularly?

"Not very often this season, even towards the end of last season. I don’t see this deal being a good one for Newcastle at all.”

Barbosa wants Brazilian reunion

According to reports, Flamengo’s Gabriel Barbosa could be keen on a move to Tyneside with the possibility of linking up with compatriot Joelinton rumoured to be a big draw for the Brazilian.

Joelinton has been in tremendous form recently and may be a key figure in helping bring Barbosa, known as ‘Gabigol’, to the north east.

Barbosa scored 12 times in 18 games in the league this season and has attracted attention from across Europe for a number of seasons.

Despite an underwhelming time in Serie A with Inter Milan, Barbosa still possesses great quality and would be a good addition to the Newcastle United attack.

Toon ‘keeping tabs’ on Boro star

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle could be interested in making a move for Middlesbrough’s Marcus Tavernier this month.

It’s no secret that Newcastle will look to strengthen this month and Tavernier would add depth into their midfield.

The 22-year-old has missed just two league games for Boro this campaign, scoring once and assisting once in that time.

