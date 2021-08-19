Here we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today:

Newcastle chasing Ethan Ampadu loan-deal

A left-sided centre-back is high on Steve Bruce’s priority list ahead of deadline day on August 31 but with a small transfer-budget, he will have to look at the loan market for his next addition.

Newcastle United's Matty Longstaff set for loan move to Championship (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s Ethan Ampadu is looking likely to be that man with the Wales-International again seemingly not in the first-team picture at Stamford Bridge.

Ampadu spent last season on-loan at Sheffield United where his boss Chris Wilder described the centre-back as “a fabulous character” after an uncharacteristic mistake against Arsenal in February:

“We make a poor error from a young boy, that is going to be a good player and already is a good player.

“Maybe he makes his mistakes at Sheffield United and goes back to Chelsea and uses that to learn. But he’s a fabulous character.”

Longstaff set for contract extension and loan-exit

Matty Longstaff is set to sign a contract extension at Newcastle United, keeping him contracted to the club until summer 2023, say reports.

This extension will be the catalyst for Longstaff to then leave the club on a season-long loan deal with a reported five clubs from the Championship interested in the midfielder.

After bursting onto the scene, Longstaff hasn’t been able to nail-down a regular place in Newcastle’s matchday squad, never mind a starting spot.

It is hoped that this loan move to the Championship will help Longstaff regain form and see him come back to St James’s Park as an option for the first-team.

Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town are all rumoured destinations for Longstaff after he reportedly turned down moves to play in Scotland.

Enquiry lodged for Norwegian international

Newcastle have ‘enquired’ about FC Rostov’s Mathias Normann, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Normann, who is a defensive midfielder, has impressed in Russia after joining from Brighton for £1.5 in 2019.

His time at The AMEX Stadium was not a successful one, however, Normann has seemingly revitalised his career in Rostov, impressing as a dynamic and strong centre-midfielder.

