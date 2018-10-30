Newcastle eyeing Chelsea and Everton target, Liverpool prepare shock Barcelona move plus more Premier League rumours on Manchester United and Arsenal

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United are one of several clubs scouting Bordeaux winger Samuel Kalu. Chelsea, Everton, Atletico Madrid and Roma were among the other sides to send scouts to Les Girondins' most recent outing. (Scouts in Attendance)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will be backed in January to strengthen his squad if the right deal is possible, with more than £100m potentially available to the Portuguese manager. (The Guardian)

Real Madrid want to appoint Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino before the end of next month after the La Liga giants sacked Julen Lopetegui on Monday evening. (The Sun)

It was thought former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was set to takeover, however negotiations have stalled. Ex-Everton manager Roberto Martinez is also said to be in the frame for the job. (Marca)

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele could be allowed to leave the Noui Camp in January and Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with the 21-year-old Frenchman. (The Sun)

Besiktas want to return Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, who signed a two-year loan deal with the Turkish club. (90 Minutes)

Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho says he has had problems settling in at times since his £39m summer switch to Anfield from Monaco. (ESPN)

Liverpool owner John W. Henry says Jurgen Klopp can end the club's trophy drought with 'a special season'. (Daily Telegraph)

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has assured Jermain Defoe that he still has a future at the club, despite the 36-year-old striker making only three late Premier League appearances this season. (Daily Mirror)