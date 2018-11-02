Newcastle facing European competition for French striker, Liverpool's move for Arsenal star in doubt, Manchester United transfer update plus more Premier League rumours

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United may not be able to land top target Sebastien Haller because Lyon are also keen on the Eintracht Frankfurt striker. (Buzzsport)

Liverpool have ruled out making a move for Aaron Ramsey, who is set to leave Arsenal for free in the summer. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool will offer defender Joe Gomez a new deal despite having three and a half years left on his current contract. (Daily Mirror)

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez says Barcelona will soon start looking to replace him, despite his El Clasico hat-trick. (Sport 890)

Fabinho could be set to leave Liverpool just six months after moving to Anfield because he is "bored". (Le Parisien)

Cesc Fabregas will have to wait until the new year before new contract talks at Chelsea begin. (London Evening Standard)

Ex-Everton boss Roberto Martinez said "we won't waste our time on that" when asked about reports linking him to Real Madrid. (AS)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to make more than one signing in the January transfer window. (Manchester Evening News)

Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli says "it's not all about winning trophies for me yet at my age" after signing a new six-year deal with the club this week. (Daily Telegraph)

Raheem Sterling will earn a whopping £300,000 per week when he signs his new Manchester City deal. (The Sun)